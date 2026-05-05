Committed to restoring Kerala’s lost glory, people-centric governance: Kharge
Congress chief urges unity and renewed resolve, reaffirming commitment to democratic values and public service
As the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) sealed a decisive victory in the Kerala assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the mandate marks the beginning of “true welfare” and economic empowerment in the state.
Expressing gratitude to voters, Kharge said the people of Kerala had placed their trust in the Congress and its allies. “True welfare and real economic empowerment begins in Keralam now. On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend heartfelt gratitude to every voter of Keralam,” he wrote in a post on X.
He credited the victory to the “relentless hard work and dedication” of party leaders, karyakartas, and UDF allies, whose efforts helped secure the people’s mandate. Reaffirming the party’s agenda, Kharge said, “We remain firmly committed to restoring the lost glory of Keralam and UDF’s people-centric governance model.”
Congratulating party workers for their tireless campaign, he described the broader electoral outcome as a “mixed bag”, while underlining that the Congress remains engaged in a larger ideological battle. “Such a path demands patience, perseverance, and unwavering resolve. Our party has always chosen the path of truth, justice, and inclusivity,” he said.
Kharge urged party members to move forward with unity and renewed determination, stressing the party’s commitment to democratic values and public service despite challenges.
With counting nearly complete, the UDF is set to form the government in Kerala, winning around 100 seats and securing a clear majority in the assembly.
With PTI inputs
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