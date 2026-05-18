Kerala: New govt declares free travel for women, pay hike for ASHA workers
CM Satheesan said his government remains committed to addressing the long-pending demands of ASHA workers
In a clear signal of its welfare-first approach and intent to deliver on poll promises, the newly formed United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala on Monday approved two of its key electoral commitments at its very first Cabinet meeting — free bus travel for women in KSRTC services and a Rs 3,000 hike in the honorarium of ASHA workers.
The Congress had, during the poll, promised to introduce free bus travel for women on the lines of the Karnataka model, alongside an increase in the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers by Rs 3,000.
Announcing the decisions at a press briefing, chief minister V.D. Satheesan said women will be allowed to travel free in KSRTC buses from 15 June.
Detailed guidelines and modalities of the scheme will be issued separately. The promise had figured prominently in the campaign and formed a core part of its ‘Indira Guarantee’ commitments.
The Cabinet also cleared a Rs 3,000 increase in the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers — from Rs 9,000 to 12,000.
CM Satheesan described the move as the first phase of a broader revision, indicating that further increases could be considered going forward. He acknowledged that while the government is committed to addressing the long-pending demands of ASHA workers, fiscal constraints limited the immediate hike.
In addition, the Cabinet approved a Rs 1,000 increase in remuneration for Anganwadi teachers, pre-primary teachers, and cooking staff and helpers.
During the election campaign, the Congress had also promised a health insurance cover of up to Rs 25 lakh per household under the Oommen Chandy Health Scheme.
The honorarium revision and welfare measures had been central to the UDF’s outreach during the Assembly polls, aimed at consolidating support among women and grassroots workers.
Separately, the government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reinvestigate an incident involving the alleged assault on protesters by security personnel.
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