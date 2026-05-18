Kerala: New govt declares free travel for women, pay hike for ASHA workers

In a clear signal of its welfare-first approach and intent to deliver on poll promises, the newly formed United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala on Monday approved two of its key electoral commitments at its very first Cabinet meeting — free bus travel for women in KSRTC services and a Rs 3,000 hike in the honorarium of ASHA workers.

The Congress had, during the poll, promised to introduce free bus travel for women on the lines of the Karnataka model, alongside an increase in the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers by Rs 3,000.

Announcing the decisions at a press briefing, chief minister V.D. Satheesan said women will be allowed to travel free in KSRTC buses from 15 June.