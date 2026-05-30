Previous LDF govt emptied treasury, left Kerala buried in debt: Chennithala
Kerala home minister alleges Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration saddled state with massive liabilities; says violence linked to ED protests will not be tolerated
Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday accused the previous CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of emptying the state treasury and burdening Kerala with massive debt, while alleging that the opposition was attempting to destabilise the newly elected United Democratic Front (UDF) government through protests and violence.
Addressing a party event here, Chennithala alleged that former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government had left the state's finances in a precarious condition after taking substantial loans during its tenure.
“Before stepping down from power, Pinarayi Vijayan emptied the treasury and imposed a huge financial debt on the state due to the numerous loans taken by his administration,” he said.
Questioning the utilisation of the borrowings, the minister alleged that the expenditure incurred by the previous government had not translated into corresponding development.
“No one knows why such huge debts were incurred and on what all that money was spent. Certainly, all the expenditures and loans taken by the previous government were not for the progress of the state,” he claimed.
There was no immediate response from Vijayan, the CPI(M) or the LDF to the allegations.
Chennithala further alleged that the state's finances had been weakened by what he described as corruption and mismanagement under the previous administration.
“The financial situation of the state is in a bad shape due to the alleged loot and corrupt activities of the previous government. All the illegalities will be unearthed and the culprits will be punished,” he said.
The minister also accused the CPI(M) of attempting to create unrest soon after losing power, claiming that students were being encouraged to participate in protests and clashes with police despite the UDF government having been in office for less than two weeks.
Referring to the recent protests outside Vijayan's rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram following Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches linked to the CMRL case involving his daughter Veena Vijayan, Chennithala said the Left should have pursued legal remedies instead of taking to the streets.
“We did not order the ED probe. They should have faced it legally instead of unleashing violence. Is violence the solution to such matters?” he asked.
The minister said the police had acted with restraint during the protests and had not entered CPI(M) offices even though some accused in the attack on ED officials' vehicles were allegedly sheltering there.
“Despite that, we have so far arrested 22 persons in connection with the violence. Some were arrested from Kottayam. All those involved in the incident will be arrested and brought before the law without exception,” he said.
“Unhappiness over loss of power should not be shown by resorting to violence,” he added.
Chennithala also said the government was seriously considering releasing employee benefits that had allegedly been withheld by previous administrations.