Kerala govt assures strict action in Palakkad mob lynching, CPI(M) targets RSS; BJP denies charge

The Kerala government on Monday assured stringent action and justice to the family of a 31-year-old Chhattisgarh native who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Palakkad district after being mistaken for a thief, even as the ruling CPI(M) accused the RSS of involvement — a charge rejected by the BJP.

The victim, Ramnarayan, was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar and later succumbed to his injuries at the Palakkad District Government Hospital. The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and said such acts were unacceptable in a progressive society like Kerala. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Vijayan said strict action would be taken against those responsible and assured justice to the victim’s family, who have arrived in the state.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the district police has been constituted to probe the case. The SIT, comprising 10 officers and headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Crime Branch), will function under the supervision of Palakkad Superintendent of Police Ajit Kumar.

The chief minister said instructions had been issued to conduct a thorough probe and initiate all necessary legal proceedings. He also said the government would review the matter and ensure appropriate compensation for the victim’s family, while calling for collective vigilance to prevent such incidents in the future.

State ministers M.B. Rajesh and K. Rajan alleged that the assault involved racial abuse, claiming the victim was branded a “Bangladeshi” by the attackers. Rajesh and CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan alleged that RSS-BJP workers were behind the crime.