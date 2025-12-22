Kerala govt assures strict action in Palakkad mob lynching, CPI(M) targets RSS; BJP denies charge
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls killing of Chhattisgarh native ‘deeply disturbing’, SIT probes case; five arrested so far
The Kerala government on Monday assured stringent action and justice to the family of a 31-year-old Chhattisgarh native who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Palakkad district after being mistaken for a thief, even as the ruling CPI(M) accused the RSS of involvement — a charge rejected by the BJP.
The victim, Ramnarayan, was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar and later succumbed to his injuries at the Palakkad District Government Hospital. The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the state.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and said such acts were unacceptable in a progressive society like Kerala. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Vijayan said strict action would be taken against those responsible and assured justice to the victim’s family, who have arrived in the state.
A special investigation team (SIT) of the district police has been constituted to probe the case. The SIT, comprising 10 officers and headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Crime Branch), will function under the supervision of Palakkad Superintendent of Police Ajit Kumar.
The chief minister said instructions had been issued to conduct a thorough probe and initiate all necessary legal proceedings. He also said the government would review the matter and ensure appropriate compensation for the victim’s family, while calling for collective vigilance to prevent such incidents in the future.
State ministers M.B. Rajesh and K. Rajan alleged that the assault involved racial abuse, claiming the victim was branded a “Bangladeshi” by the attackers. Rajesh and CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan alleged that RSS-BJP workers were behind the crime.
Rajesh further alleged that Ramnarayan became a victim of divisive politics and said the branding of the victim reflected racial prejudice. Govindan said those involved had been accused in previous criminal cases and asserted that such acts could not be tolerated in a democratic and secular society.
Revenue Minister Rajan said the government would ensure a foolproof probe and that no one involved would be spared. He said a decision would be taken at the cabinet level on compensation and that an amount of not less than Rs 10 lakh would be granted from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).
The BJP rejected the allegations. Senior party leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said mob lynching should be treated as an anti-social crime and criticised attempts to give it a political colour.
Opposition Congress leader and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan urged the government to provide immediate financial assistance to the victim’s family. The family has demanded compensation and a probe under stringent laws, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and said they would not accept the body until their demands were addressed.
Police said the case has been registered under murder charges, with provisions of the SC/ST Act to be added after verification of the victim’s caste certificate. Five people have been arrested so far, and the political background of the accused is under verification, officials said.
