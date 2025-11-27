Kerala will not implement Central labour codes: Minister Sivankutty
After meeting trade union representatives, minister says it was decided to ask Centre to withdraw implementation of the codes
Kerala labour minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday reiterated that the Centre's new labour codes would not be implemented in the state. Speaking to reporters in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, Sivankutty noted that most states have moved towards implementing the labour codes, but Kerala has not followed that path.
Across the country too, several Opposition parties have criticised the new labour codes, arguing that they dilute long-standing protections for workers. They have pointed in particular to provisions that raise thresholds for layoffs and retrenchment, reduce the scope for collective bargaining, and introduce fixed-term employment norms that, according to critics, leave workers more vulnerable to arbitrary termination.
Trade unions aligned with Opposition parties have also warned that the codes weaken mechanisms for inspections and compliance, shifting towards “self-certification” by employers. They claim this creates a regulatory environment that favours industry at the expense of safety and job security, making the reforms a source of nationwide political friction.
Later in the day, after meeting representatives of various trade unions, the minister said it had been decided to ask the Centre to withdraw implementation of the labour codes.
Sivankutty explained that, during the meeting, a resolution was passed stating that the Centre was arbitrarily imposing the labour codes without any discussions or an understanding of workers’ concerns, and therefore the central government would be requested to withdraw them.
In addition, a one-day labour conclave will be held in the state on 19 December, for which invitations have been extended to all central trade unions and the labour ministers of every state.
"We expect the participation of around 100 people. Discussions will be held, during the conclave, on whether the states can make a separate law with regard to the labour codes, what solutions can be found for the issue and labour being a state subject, what interventions the governments can carry out.
"Legal and labour experts will also take part in the conclave and they will also be consulted," Sivankutty told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.
He added that the Centre was now seeking names of those who participated in the nationwide protests on Wednesday against the Labour Codes by wearing black armbands. Terming this a move to "intimidate" and "pressurise" workers, the minister said that the Left government would not allow such actions.
Asked about the draft regulations prepared by the state in 2021 in connection with the codes, the minister said it remained merely a draft. Sivankutty said an email would be sent to the Centre requesting withdrawal of the implementation of the codes and that, after the conclave, he would personally reiterate the state’s position.
Earlier, the minister said the Union labour ministry had convened a meeting of all states last month, where Kerala had clearly stated it would not implement the labour codes.
When reporters asked whether the state had succumbed to Central pressure in preparing the draft regulations linked to the labour codes, he refuted the suggestion.
"If we were succumbing to Central government pressure, we would have given a letter accepting the codes. We have not done that," he said.
The draft regulation was notified in the state on 14 December 2021. He also emphasised that the draft regulations were not prepared in secret. "It was done openly and I recommended in the file that public opinion be sought regarding it. All further procedures in connection with it have been stopped. We have not taken any steps regarding it in the last three years. So, there is no need to be concerned," the minister said.
The Union government recently notified all four labour codes, pending since 2020, introducing major reforms such as universal social security for gig workers, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, and statutory minimum wages and timely payment across sectors.
Sivankutty, on Wednesday, had assured that the state government would not take an anti-worker stand at any cost while dealing with the new labour codes.
With PTI inputs