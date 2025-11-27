Kerala will not implement Central labour codes: Minister Sivankutty

Kerala labour minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday reiterated that the Centre's new labour codes would not be implemented in the state. Speaking to reporters in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, Sivankutty noted that most states have moved towards implementing the labour codes, but Kerala has not followed that path.

Across the country too, several Opposition parties have criticised the new labour codes, arguing that they dilute long-standing protections for workers. They have pointed in particular to provisions that raise thresholds for layoffs and retrenchment, reduce the scope for collective bargaining, and introduce fixed-term employment norms that, according to critics, leave workers more vulnerable to arbitrary termination.

Trade unions aligned with Opposition parties have also warned that the codes weaken mechanisms for inspections and compliance, shifting towards “self-certification” by employers. They claim this creates a regulatory environment that favours industry at the expense of safety and job security, making the reforms a source of nationwide political friction.

Later in the day, after meeting representatives of various trade unions, the minister said it had been decided to ask the Centre to withdraw implementation of the labour codes.

Sivankutty explained that, during the meeting, a resolution was passed stating that the Centre was arbitrarily imposing the labour codes without any discussions or an understanding of workers’ concerns, and therefore the central government would be requested to withdraw them.