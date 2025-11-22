Congress criticises new labour codes for ignoring core worker guarantees

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the Centre of neglecting essential worker protections while implementing the four new labour codes, asserting that the legislation merely repackages 29 existing labour laws without addressing long-standing demands on wages, social security and employment.

The criticism came a day after the government brought the four labour codes into force on 21 November, marking the most extensive restructuring of India’s labour framework since Independence.

The codes — covering wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety and health — replace 29 laws in an effort to create a consolidated structure aimed at modernising labour regulation and improving compliance.

While the government has projected the new system as a major reform that will enhance ease of doing business, trade unions have raised concerns over the possible dilution of worker safeguards. Ramesh echoed those concerns, claiming that the legal changes lack clarity and enforcement due to rules yet to be fully notified.