Congress criticises new labour codes for ignoring core worker guarantees
Congress leader says the overhaul repackages 29 laws without meeting demands such as a Rs 400 national minimum wage and urban employment guarantee
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the Centre of neglecting essential worker protections while implementing the four new labour codes, asserting that the legislation merely repackages 29 existing labour laws without addressing long-standing demands on wages, social security and employment.
The criticism came a day after the government brought the four labour codes into force on 21 November, marking the most extensive restructuring of India’s labour framework since Independence.
The codes — covering wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety and health — replace 29 laws in an effort to create a consolidated structure aimed at modernising labour regulation and improving compliance.
While the government has projected the new system as a major reform that will enhance ease of doing business, trade unions have raised concerns over the possible dilution of worker safeguards. Ramesh echoed those concerns, claiming that the legal changes lack clarity and enforcement due to rules yet to be fully notified.
In a post on X, Ramesh said the government is “marketing repackaging as reform” while failing to fulfil five key demands listed under the Congress’ Shramik Nyay platform.
These demands include a national minimum wage of Rs 400 per day — including for MGNREGA workers — a right to Health law guaranteeing universal coverage of Rs 25 lakh, an urban employment guarantee, complete social security for unorganised workers including accident and life insurance, and an end to contractual employment in core government functions.
He argued that the new codes do not address these commitments and fail to reflect the priorities of India’s workforce. Ramesh also cited labour initiatives by Congress-led state governments as examples of reforms he characterised as more forward-looking. He pointed to the gig worker welfare laws enacted in Karnataka in 2025 and an earlier worker-protection framework introduced in Rajasthan in 2023.
“The Modi government must learn from Karnataka and the former Rajasthan government, which pioneered 21st-century labour reforms well before the new codes,” he said.
