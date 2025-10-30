‘RSS-stamped’ labour policy: Jairam Ramesh attacks Modi govt

In a stinging critique of the Narendra Modi government, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday, 30 October, accused the Centre of attempting to recast India’s labour policy in the ideological mould of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), following the release of the draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025.

The draft policy, offered up earlier in October for public consultation, has stirred controversy over a section that asserts the Manusmriti — an ancient Hindu text, which is criticised for its definition of the caste system and deep misogyny — as having “embedded the moral basis of labour governance within India’s civilisational fabric, centuries before the rise of modern labour law”.

Calling the reference “deeply regressive” and “antithetical to the spirit of India’s Constitution” (which looks towards equality and equity as well as secular principles), Ramesh said the invocation of the Manusmriti signals a troubling ideological drift.

“This return to the principles of the Manusmriti is in keeping with the RSS’ most cherished traditions,” he said, recalling that the organisation had “attacked the Constitution of India soon after it was adopted, precisely because it did not derive inspiration from the ideals and values of Manu.”