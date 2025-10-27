Kharge hits out at Nitish; Rahul Gandhi warns against BJP-RSS ideology

As Bihar’s poll fever gathers momentum, the Congress on Monday, 27 October, turned up the heat on both its chief rival and its estranged former ally.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a blistering attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of putting power before people, while Rahul Gandhi sharpened his ideological offensive against the BJP and RSS, warning that their politics was “dragging India down a dangerous path”.

Addressing a rally amid the rising hum of campaign slogans and fluttering party flags, Kharge tore into the JD(U) leader’s long political journey marked by shifting alliances. “Nitish Kumar doesn’t care about the people, he only loves the chair,” Kharge thundered, his voice rising above the crowd’s chants. “For him, politics is not about service, it’s about survival. Bihar deserves a government that stands by its people, not one that changes colours for convenience.”

The Congress chief’s remarks come as Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, faces criticism for his repeated flip-flops between alliances, from the UPA to the NDA and back, and again to the NDA, a political zigzag that has often drawn accusations of opportunism.