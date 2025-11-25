Labour codes fail to win support amid economic woes, lack of consultation

The four consolidated labour codes, officially notified on 21 November 2025 after Parliament passed them in 2019-20, were hailed by the government as historic reforms aimed at modernising India’s ‘archaic’ labour laws. Yet, despite cautious acquisitions from industry and some commentators, there is widespread scepticism and discontent among both employers and workers. The abrupt timing, exclusions, and lack of stakeholder involvement have cast a shadow over the promise held out by the codes.

After being on hold for five years, the labour codes took the industry and trade unions by surprise, who scrambled to understand the implications. Questions arose over the timing—why were they announced now and not before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Some suggest the landslide NDA win in Bihar energized a previously stalled government, while others see it as a distraction from faltering economic indicators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that the labour reforms would be based on wider tripartite consultations. However, the Indian Labour Conference (ILC), historically the highest tripartite forum—which met 46 times between 1940 and 2015—has not met since 2015. This absence of dialogue has fuelled mistrust, prompting central trade unions to launch protests starting 26 November 2025.

The timing of the notification is also suspect coming as it does at a time amid a weak economic backdrop—the rupee set to breach ₹90 against the dollar, benefiting some sectors like IT and pharma but hurting exporters; punitive tariffs, especially from the US, have suppressed exports; capital markets have seen $21 billion withdrawn by foreign institutional investors, and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows are low. Attempts to revive consumption via GST cuts have had limited effect, private investment remains sluggish and manufacturing is stagnant.

Yet, the government would like people to believe that the labour codes are the magic mantra to transform the economy and boost the manufacturing sector by facilitating the ‘ease of business’, which has been the Modi government’s mission statement since 2014. In these years the government has spent enormous amounts of money on building infrastructure and allowed huge tax cuts to corporate bodies and industry.