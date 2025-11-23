New MSME labour code implementation to be under scrutiny as old laws get replaced

The Code on Wages, the Industrial Relations Code, the Code on Social Security and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code came into force on 21 November, replacing 29 central labour laws that had evolved over several decades.

The government has described the implementation as a “historic” overhaul of India’s labour framework, arguing that the reforms modernise outdated regulations and enhance worker safeguards. Officials said the consolidation moves the country away from a fragmented legislative structure rooted in the pre- and early post-Independence era, bringing Indian labour standards closer to global norms.

According to the Centre, the revamped laws are designed to strengthen both workers and businesses by creating a “protected, productive and future-ready workforce” and by supporting industries in becoming more resilient and competitive.