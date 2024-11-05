Congress blames ‘deliberate destruction’ of MSMEs for unemployment, inflation

Hitting out at the Centre, the Congress on 5 November, Tuesday, alleged that deliberate destruction of MSMEs through 'neglectful policy-making, a blundering demonetisation, a botched-up GST rollout, and the unplanned Covid-19 lockdown' represented a shift away from labour-intensive growth.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh cited an article in a newspaper highlighting the paradox of ostensibly higher GDP numbers and the government's failure to create jobs or increase rural wages (adjusted for price increase).

The latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for 2022–2023 indicates that some part of the decline in real wages can be attributed to a decline in labour productivity, Ramesh said.

The growth in GVA per worker (a measure of labour productivity) slowed from 6.6 per cent in 2014–15 to 0.6 per cent by 2018–19, the Congress leader said.

After Covid-era statistical irregularities, worker productivity contracted again in FY 2022–23, he added.

The trend away from labour-intensive growth that the author has identified is not an accident, but a direct result of government policy, Ramesh claimed.