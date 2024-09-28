PM Modi's monopoly model has taken away jobs, devastated MSMEs: Rahul

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "monopoly model" has taken away jobs in the country, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday stressed the need to simplify the goods and services tax (GST) and open up the banking system to small businesses to promote job creation.

Sharing a video of the 'Dogri Dham with RG' event hosted by the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) in Jammu on Wednesday, Gandhi said on X that the frustration in the eyes of a young start-up owner from Jammu and Kashmir reflects the struggles of most entrepreneurs and small-business owners in India.

"'Modi ji's monopoly model' has taken away jobs, devastated MSMEs and deprived people of opportunity," the former Congress chief said. "The systematic attack on small and medium industries through incompetent policies like a bad GST and demonetisation has turned India from a producing economy to a consuming one. At this rate we can neither compete with China nor ensure prosperity for all Indians."

Adding that India deserves better, he said, "We must simplify GST and open up the banking system to small businesses to promote widespread opportunity and job creation."

In the video posted by Gandhi on the microblogging platform, he is seen telling the gathering, "If we come to power at the national level, we will remove this GST and change it."