PM Modi's bludgeoning of MSMEs an economic catastrophe: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of "systematically bludgeoning" India's MSMEs (medium, small and micro enterprises) and claimed that 140 crore Indians are now paying the economic consequences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "cronyism, arbitrary policy-making, and refusal to engage constructively on issues".

In a post on X, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh has attached a statement citing a new report by credit ratings firm India Ratings to claim that the three shocks of demonetisation, "botched roll-out of GST", and imposition of a nationwide Covid lockdown without prior notice have been devastating for the economy.

In another X post, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "PM Modi enacted a catastrophe on the Indian Economy through the disastrous decisions of - Demonetisation, Flawed GST and unplanned Covid Lockdown!"

The India Ratings report has confirmed what the Congress has repeatedly warned of — "the non-biological Prime Minister’s systematic bludgeoning of India’s MSMEs and informal businesses has been an economic catastrophe", Ramesh said.

"Three shocks in particular have been devastating. The non-biological PM’s surprise announcement of demonetisation on 8th November 2016, which virtually halted all economic activity for the following months, without bringing any clear economic and social benefits," he said.

Ramesh also cited the "'botched roll-out of the GST' in July 2017, with a convoluted tax structure, high compliance burden, and punitive enforcement".