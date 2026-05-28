ED raids linked to Pinarayi Vijayan spark fresh political showdown in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at residences linked to former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan continued to trigger sharp political reactions in Kerala on Thursday, with the Congress, CPI(M) and BJP trading allegations over the developments and the violence reported outside Vijayan’s residence.

A day after the ED carried out searches in connection with the CMRL-linked money laundering case involving Vijayan’s daughter Veena T, the Congress alleged that the central agency’s action was intended to politically “rescue” the veteran CPI(M) leader at a time when he was facing growing criticism within his own party.

Senior Congress leader and Kerala minister K Muraleedharan claimed the timing of the searches had raised suspicions.

“We suspect that the ED searches were a rescue attempt as they came at a time when Vijayan was facing severe criticism from within the party,” Muraleedharan alleged.

At the same time, he said the Congress did not support either the ED or the raids conducted by the agency and argued that such action should have been initiated when Vijayan was still serving as chief minister.

Muraleedharan, who holds the Health and Devaswom portfolios in the Congress-led UDF government, however condemned the alleged attack on vehicles carrying ED officials outside Vijayan’s rented residence in the Bakery Junction area of Thiruvananthapuram.

“Taking the law into one’s hands and disrupting law and order will not be condoned by the government,” he said.

The CPI(M), meanwhile, rejected allegations that ED officials were attacked by party workers.

Senior CPI(M) leader M Swaraj claimed the protests outside Vijayan’s residence had remained peaceful and said the Left party neither encouraged nor supported violence.

Another senior CPI(M) leader, V Sivankutty, said ED officials should have waited for protesters to calm down before attempting to leave the premises.

He also blamed the police for allegedly failing to properly assess the situation before allowing the ED vehicles to move out.