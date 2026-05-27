ED raids Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in widening CMRL investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as part of its investigation into the alleged CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case.

The operation marks a major escalation in the high-profile probe involving Exalogic Solutions, the IT company owned by Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan.

ED officials arrived at Vijayan’s rented residence near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram early in the morning, just a day after the Kerala High Court allowed the agency to continue its investigation into the matter.

Veena Vijayan, who also lives at the residence, has already been questioned by investigators in connection with the case. While Pinarayi Vijayan has not yet been formally examined, sources indicated that investigators may record his statement at a later stage.

The searches formed part of a wider coordinated crackdown across Kerala, with ED teams carrying out raids at around 10 locations linked to the case. Premises associated with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), including offices connected to the company’s Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, were also searched.

Officials are believed to be scrutinising financial records, electronic devices and transaction documents linked to alleged payments made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions.

Investigators also visited the residence of CPI(M) MLA P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Kerala’s Public Works Minister and Veena Vijayan’s husband.