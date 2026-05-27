ED raids Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in widening CMRL investigation
Enforcement Directorate questions Veena Vijayan and searches multiple locations after court clears way for money laundering probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as part of its investigation into the alleged CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case.
The operation marks a major escalation in the high-profile probe involving Exalogic Solutions, the IT company owned by Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan.
ED officials arrived at Vijayan’s rented residence near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram early in the morning, just a day after the Kerala High Court allowed the agency to continue its investigation into the matter.
Veena Vijayan, who also lives at the residence, has already been questioned by investigators in connection with the case. While Pinarayi Vijayan has not yet been formally examined, sources indicated that investigators may record his statement at a later stage.
The searches formed part of a wider coordinated crackdown across Kerala, with ED teams carrying out raids at around 10 locations linked to the case. Premises associated with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), including offices connected to the company’s Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, were also searched.
Officials are believed to be scrutinising financial records, electronic devices and transaction documents linked to alleged payments made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions.
Investigators also visited the residence of CPI(M) MLA P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Kerala’s Public Works Minister and Veena Vijayan’s husband.
The ED inquiry centres on allegations that Exalogic received significant monthly payments from CMRL without delivering legitimate business services in return. Earlier findings by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and observations made during Income Tax proceedings had raised concerns over what were described as suspicious “monthly retainer” arrangements.
On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court dismissed petitions filed by CMRL and several of its officials seeking to halt the ED investigation. The court observed that there appeared to be prima facie evidence suggesting possible money laundering and declined to interfere with the agency’s proceedings.
The ruling effectively paved the way for Wednesday’s searches and further questioning.
The case has become one of the most politically sensitive investigations involving a senior CPI(M) figure in recent years. While the ruling Left Democratic Front has maintained that the probe is politically motivated, the ED’s decision to search the residence of a CPI(M) Politburo member and former chief minister has intensified political tensions in Kerala.
The agency is also examining whether the transactions breached provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), along with possible violations related to taxation and foreign exchange regulations.
Further summons and questioning of individuals connected to the case are expected in the coming days.
With IANS inputs
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