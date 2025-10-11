Kerala Life Mission case: Congress alleges Left-BJP conspiracy over ED notice to CM’s son

The Congress on Saturday accused the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala of colluding with the BJP following media reports that the ED (Enforcement Directorate) had issued a summons in 2023 to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son in a money‑laundering probe tied to the state’s Life Mission scheme, yet never interrogated him.

Congress general-secretary (organisation) and Alappuzha MP K.C. Venugopal claimed that while the ED typically publicises actions against Opposition figures, it handled this matter 'secretively'.

He said: “In such cases, interrogation and arrests follow even when there is no solid case. This was seen in the arrests of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren. It also happened in the National Herald case (involving Congress leaders).”

He added that the summons was ignored: “Was he interrogated later? Has the investigation been closed or is it ongoing? The ED must answer these questions.”

Venugopal also suggested that the CPI(M) preferred to maintain silence over the matter to prevent it becoming a political issue. “Like the ED, the CPI(M) preferred to remain silent. Otherwise, they would have called it a political attack as they usually do. These incidents raise several suspicions,” he said.

Without naming people, he went to use Shakespearean reference of "something is rotting (sic) in Denmark… It is the chief minister’s responsibility to clear the stench. He must come out and say what really happened.”

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala echoed the view, saying the summons appeared to have 'evaporated'. He accused the BJP and CPI(M) of orchestrating immunity for the CM’s family. “We had said earlier that the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling and Life Mission cases would vanish due to the unholy nexus between the BJP and CPI(M). It has now come true,” he asserted.