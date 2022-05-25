CBI gets active again in Vijayan's controversial Life Mission project

The state government had approached the Kerala High Court to stop the probe, but it dismissed the pleas and said that an ongoing CBI probe should continue in the case involving senior government officers and contractors.



The Kerala government counsel and Supreme Court's Senior Advocate KK Vishwanathan argued in the court of Justice P. Somarajan that a CBI probe could not be carried out in the case as statutory bodies are exempted from the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.



The state's lawyer argued that the go-ahead for the CBI probe would lead to a policy paralysis and the High Court should prevent it.



On the other hand, CBI counsel Sasthamangalam Ajithkumar argued that the project Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was not very specific and it could be believed to be an eyewash.



The CBI argued that private company Unitac, carrying out construction on behalf of a Kerala government body did not get the contract through a tender.



Ajithkumar said that the project entailed construction of 97 apartments and a health centre, claiming that both the gold smuggling case accused held talks with Unitac and fixed a commission of 30 per cent of the project cost -- 20 per cent to a UAE official and 10 per cent to Swapna Suresh and other co-accused for approvals and other file movements.