Maha discom suspends engineer over letter to Adani firm against smart meter
Action comes amid growing protests and political opposition to smart meter installations in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), commonly known as Mahavitaran, has suspended a senior engineer for allegedly sending an 'unauthorised' letter to Adani Energy Solutions opposing the installation of smart electricity meters, according to an official release.
The action comes against the backdrop of mounting controversy over the smart meter programme in Maharashtra and several other states, where consumers, Opposition parties and employee unions have raised concerns about higher electricity bills, prepaid billing systems and the role of private contractors in the rollout.
Madan Sangle, superintendent engineer of Mahavitaran's Palghar circle office, was suspended after he reportedly wrote to Adani Energy Solutions two days ago, warning that the company would be responsible for any public unrest, disputes or consumer agitations if existing domestic electricity meters were replaced with smart meters without obtaining the explicit consent of consumers.
A formal suspension order was issued by the joint managing director of Mahavitaran's Konkan regional office. According to the release, Sangle bypassed established administrative procedures and sent the communication directly to the company without authorisation or prior approval from senior officials.
Mahavitaran's management took a serious view of the letter, describing it as an act of indiscipline and a violation of the organisation's chain of command. The utility said Sangle had effectively taken a position contrary to official policy and communicated it to an external entity without informing his superiors.
The suspension comes at a time when the state's smart meter rollout has become increasingly contentious. Over the past year, residents in several parts of Maharashtra, including Nashik, Pune, Nagpur and Palghar districts, have staged demonstrations against smart meter installations. In some areas, consumers have prevented contractors from replacing conventional meters, claiming they were not adequately informed about the new system.
Political opposition has also intensified. Opposition parties, including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT), have accused the government of pushing ahead with the programme despite public concerns. They have cited complaints from consumers in states such as Assam and Bihar, where smart meters have been linked by protesters to unexpectedly high bills, although electricity distribution companies have maintained that the devices merely record actual consumption more accurately.
The issue gained further attention earlier this year when several local bodies and village panchayats in Maharashtra passed resolutions objecting to smart meter installations. In parts of the state, employee unions and consumer rights groups have also demanded greater transparency regarding billing mechanisms and data management under the new system.
The state government and Mahavitaran, however, have consistently defended the programme, arguing that smart meters reduce billing errors, enable real-time monitoring of consumption, curb power theft and improve the financial health of distribution companies.
In its release, Mahavitaran said the implementation of smart meters is being carried out in accordance with policy directives issued by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and instructions from the utility's head office.
The utility also pointed out that upgrading metering infrastructure and maintaining accurate records of electricity consumption are statutory obligations under Section 55 of the Electricity Act, 2003.
Officials reiterated that the smart meter programme forms part of a broader national effort to modernise India's electricity distribution network and improve operational efficiency.
With PTI inputs