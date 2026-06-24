Maha discom suspends engineer over letter to Adani firm against smart meter

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), commonly known as Mahavitaran, has suspended a senior engineer for allegedly sending an 'unauthorised' letter to Adani Energy Solutions opposing the installation of smart electricity meters, according to an official release.

The action comes against the backdrop of mounting controversy over the smart meter programme in Maharashtra and several other states, where consumers, Opposition parties and employee unions have raised concerns about higher electricity bills, prepaid billing systems and the role of private contractors in the rollout.

Madan Sangle, superintendent engineer of Mahavitaran's Palghar circle office, was suspended after he reportedly wrote to Adani Energy Solutions two days ago, warning that the company would be responsible for any public unrest, disputes or consumer agitations if existing domestic electricity meters were replaced with smart meters without obtaining the explicit consent of consumers.

A formal suspension order was issued by the joint managing director of Mahavitaran's Konkan regional office. According to the release, Sangle bypassed established administrative procedures and sent the communication directly to the company without authorisation or prior approval from senior officials.

Mahavitaran's management took a serious view of the letter, describing it as an act of indiscipline and a violation of the organisation's chain of command. The utility said Sangle had effectively taken a position contrary to official policy and communicated it to an external entity without informing his superiors.