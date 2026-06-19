Amazon data centre faces opposition as Maharashtra's water worries deepen
NCP (SP) questions project's water use as Mumbai imposes restrictions and reservoir levels remain under pressure
Even as Mumbai imposes water cuts and reservoir levels across western Maharashtra remain below last year's levels, a proposed Amazon data centre in neighbouring Thane has run into political opposition over concerns about its water consumption.
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad on Friday opposed the planned project, alleging that it would worsen water shortages, increase noise pollution and pose environmental risks for local residents.
Addressing a press conference, Awhad claimed the facility was being pushed ahead without adequate public consultation and questioned the wisdom of allocating large quantities of water to a data centre at a time when several parts of Maharashtra are facing water stress.
"A city already facing a daily water shortage of 30 MLD (million litres per day) cannot afford to divert 12 MLD of water for a data centre," he said.
Awhad also alleged that the facility would come up close to residential complexes, schools and hospitals in the Balkum area of Thane, exposing residents to continuous noise pollution and other environmental impacts.
The objections come against the backdrop of growing concern over water availability across Maharashtra following a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.
According to data released by the Maharashtra water resources department on Thursday, 18 June, live storage in reservoirs across the Pune region stood at just 14.30 per cent of total capacity, significantly lower than the 31.16 per cent recorded on the same date last year. Statewide, live water storage across 3,028 dams, weirs and reservoirs stood at 24.03 per cent, compared with 32.38 per cent a year earlier.
The situation is particularly significant because western Maharashtra, including Pune and Nashik, has seen lower reservoir levels than last year, even as authorities await the full arrival of the monsoon.
Mumbai has also begun implementing water conservation measures. The city's seven reservoirs, which supply drinking water to the financial capital, held 144,918 million litres of water on Wednesday, equivalent to 10.01 per cent of their total useful capacity.
Although marginally higher than the corresponding period last year, the delayed monsoon has prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to tighten restrictions.
The civic body this week announced a 20 per cent reduction in water supply to industrial, commercial and sports establishments, adding to a 10 per cent cut already imposed in May. Water supply to construction projects and swimming pools has also been suspended.
Major institutions, including the railways, public sector oil companies, the Navy and industrial establishments, have been advised to use treated wastewater for operational purposes wherever possible.
Officials have cautioned, however, that comparisons with last year's storage levels should be viewed in context, noting that the monsoon arrived unusually early in Maharashtra in 2025 and had already delivered substantial rainfall by mid-June.
So far, neither Amazon nor state authorities have publicly responded to Awhad's allegations regarding the project's projected water consumption or environmental impact.
With PTI inputs