Amazon data centre faces opposition as Maharashtra's water worries deepen

Even as Mumbai imposes water cuts and reservoir levels across western Maharashtra remain below last year's levels, a proposed Amazon data centre in neighbouring Thane has run into political opposition over concerns about its water consumption.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad on Friday opposed the planned project, alleging that it would worsen water shortages, increase noise pollution and pose environmental risks for local residents.

Addressing a press conference, Awhad claimed the facility was being pushed ahead without adequate public consultation and questioned the wisdom of allocating large quantities of water to a data centre at a time when several parts of Maharashtra are facing water stress.

"A city already facing a daily water shortage of 30 MLD (million litres per day) cannot afford to divert 12 MLD of water for a data centre," he said.

Awhad also alleged that the facility would come up close to residential complexes, schools and hospitals in the Balkum area of Thane, exposing residents to continuous noise pollution and other environmental impacts.

The objections come against the backdrop of growing concern over water availability across Maharashtra following a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.