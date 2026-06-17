Mumbai tightens water curbs as monsoon delay pushes reservoir levels to critical lows

Mumbai has tightened water conservation measures after reservoir levels fell to critical levels, with the city simultaneously facing one of its latest monsoon arrivals in recent years.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 20 per cent reduction in water supply to industrial, commercial and sports establishments, while suspending water connections for ongoing construction projects and swimming pools. The restrictions came into effect on Wednesday and follow a review of the city's available water stock.

The latest measures add to the 10 per cent water cut already implemented in May as authorities seek to preserve drinking water supplies until the arrival of substantial monsoon rainfall.

Mumbai currently requires around 4,664 million litres of water each day, but supplies have come under pressure as water levels in the lakes serving the city continue to decline. As of 16 June, the combined reservoir stock stood at just 10.35 per cent of total capacity, raising concerns about maintaining adequate supplies in the coming weeks.

Under the revised restrictions, water connections to ongoing construction projects will be temporarily disconnected, while approvals for new construction-related connections have been put on hold until further notice. Water supply to swimming pools has also been suspended.

The civic body has further directed bottled water and aerated beverage units to limit consumption to essential drinking water needs for workers. Public toilet operators have been encouraged to maximise the use of alternative sources such as tankers, wells and borewells, while non-potable activities including vehicle washing, gardening and road cleaning are expected to rely on groundwater sources wherever available.

Large institutions and industrial establishments, including railway networks, petroleum companies, defence facilities and port operations, have been advised to increase the use of treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants for operational purposes.