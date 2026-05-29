IMD cuts monsoon forecast to 90%, warns of below-normal rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday revised downward its forecast for the 2026 Southwest monsoon, predicting seasonal rainfall at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), raising concerns over uneven rain distribution and its possible impact on agriculture and water reserves.

In its second monsoon outlook issued on Friday, the weather office said most parts of the country are likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the June-September monsoon season, while the Northeast is expected to witness normal rainfall.

The revised estimate marks a drop from the IMD’s first forecast issued on 13 April, when it had projected monsoon rainfall at 92 per cent of the LPA.

The IMD classifies rainfall between 96 and 104 per cent of the LPA as “normal”. Rainfall below 90 per cent is considered deficient.

Officials said the latest revision reflects evolving oceanic and atmospheric conditions, including concerns over warming sea surface temperatures and weakening monsoon circulation patterns.