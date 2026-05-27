IMD issues two-day severe heatwave alert for Delhi-NCR; rain likely from 29 May

Residents across Delhi-NCR are set to endure intense heatwave conditions over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that maximum temperatures could soar to 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday amid hot winds and rising humidity levels.

The weather department has issued a “severe heatwave” alert for the region, forecasting strong surface winds during the afternoon and evening hours. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius, while humidity may fluctuate between 25 and 40 per cent, worsening discomfort levels.

Officials have advised people to avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and take precautions against direct sunlight as scorching conditions continue across the capital region.

However, relief from the oppressive heat is likely to begin from May 28, when thunderstorms and light rainfall are expected to hit parts of Delhi-NCR. The IMD said maximum temperatures may dip slightly to around 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday before witnessing a sharp fall later in the week.