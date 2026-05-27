IMD issues two-day severe heatwave alert for Delhi-NCR; rain likely from 29 May
Minimum temperatures may stay around 28°C, with humidity between 25 and 40 per cent worsening discomfort
Residents across Delhi-NCR are set to endure intense heatwave conditions over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that maximum temperatures could soar to 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday amid hot winds and rising humidity levels.
The weather department has issued a “severe heatwave” alert for the region, forecasting strong surface winds during the afternoon and evening hours. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius, while humidity may fluctuate between 25 and 40 per cent, worsening discomfort levels.
Officials have advised people to avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and take precautions against direct sunlight as scorching conditions continue across the capital region.
However, relief from the oppressive heat is likely to begin from May 28, when thunderstorms and light rainfall are expected to hit parts of Delhi-NCR. The IMD said maximum temperatures may dip slightly to around 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday before witnessing a sharp fall later in the week.
According to the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by rain, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph are likely during the afternoon and evening hours on May 28.
A more significant weather shift is expected on May 29, with temperatures predicted to plunge to nearly 36 degrees Celsius — almost nine degrees below current levels. Light rain, thunderstorms and squally winds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected to continue, bringing much-needed relief to residents battling the prolonged heat.
The IMD said similar weather conditions are likely to persist on 30 and 31 May, with cloudy skies and intermittent light rainfall expected across the region. Daytime temperatures during this period are forecast to hover between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius.
Weather experts said the sudden change is part of pre-monsoon activity affecting large parts of North, Central and East India, where strong winds, dust storms, lightning and rain have been reported in recent days.
By 1 June, weather conditions are expected to stabilise, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures gradually returning to near-normal levels.
With IANS inputs