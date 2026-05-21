Delhi-NCR braces for extreme heat as temperatures near 47°C

Residents across Delhi-NCR continued to endure intense summer conditions on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that temperatures in the national capital could climb to 47 degrees Celsius over the coming days.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Delhi and adjoining regions, cautioning that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist until at least 26 May. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 46°C, while minimum temperatures are also forecast to remain unusually high.

According to the IMD, there is little likelihood of any significant change in temperatures during the next week, with daytime readings expected to stay above 43°C across much of the capital. The alert level was upgraded from yellow to orange on Wednesday as the heat intensified across several parts of Delhi-NCR.

The IMD defines a heatwave as a situation in which temperatures exceed 40°C and remain at least 4.5°C above normal levels. An orange alert indicates the need for heightened preparedness, warning that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures could severely affect daily life and increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.