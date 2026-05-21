Delhi-NCR braces for extreme heat as temperatures near 47°C
IMD issues orange alert and warns severe heatwave conditions may persist until 26 May
Residents across Delhi-NCR continued to endure intense summer conditions on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that temperatures in the national capital could climb to 47 degrees Celsius over the coming days.
The weather department has issued an orange alert for Delhi and adjoining regions, cautioning that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist until at least 26 May. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 46°C, while minimum temperatures are also forecast to remain unusually high.
According to the IMD, there is little likelihood of any significant change in temperatures during the next week, with daytime readings expected to stay above 43°C across much of the capital. The alert level was upgraded from yellow to orange on Wednesday as the heat intensified across several parts of Delhi-NCR.
The IMD defines a heatwave as a situation in which temperatures exceed 40°C and remain at least 4.5°C above normal levels. An orange alert indicates the need for heightened preparedness, warning that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures could severely affect daily life and increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.
Children, elderly people and those with pre-existing health conditions are considered particularly vulnerable under the current weather conditions.
The weather office also warned that Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to experience similarly severe heat through the week, accompanied by strong surface winds during afternoon and evening hours.
Elsewhere in north India, Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district recorded the highest temperature in the country on Wednesday at a scorching 48°C, underlining the intensity of the ongoing heatwave gripping large parts of the region.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “poor” category. Air Quality Index (AQI) readings on Thursday stood at 215 in Anand Vihar, 195 in Wazirpur, 178 in Rohini, 162 in Ashok Vihar and 160 near IIT Delhi, according to monitoring data.
Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, remain hydrated and take precautions during peak daytime hours as the heatwave shows no immediate signs of easing.
With IANS inputs
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