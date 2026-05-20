Delhi-NCR faces severe heatwave, mercury may touch 46°C; orange alert issued

Delhi-NCR is set to endure an intense spell of heat this week, with temperatures likely to touch nearly 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the region.

The weather agency warned that prolonged heatwave-like conditions are expected to persist across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the coming days. It also flagged unusually warm nights in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, where temperatures are expected to remain abnormally high even after sunset.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season so far, with the Safdarjung observatory — the city’s official weather station — logging a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, nearly 4.7 degrees above normal.

Several parts of the national capital experienced even harsher conditions. The Ridge station recorded the highest temperature at 46.5 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar touched 45.5 degrees and Lodhi Road registered 45.2 degrees Celsius.