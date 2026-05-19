Delhi-NCR braces for harsher heatwave as IMD issues yellow alert till 22 May

For 19 May, the IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 44 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 28 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions accompanied by strong surface winds are expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours, warning that prolonged exposure to extreme heat could lead to dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke.

The weather department said no major respite is expected on 20 May either, with temperatures again likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures may remain near 27 degrees Celsius. Strong hot winds are expected to continue sweeping across the region throughout the day.

On 21 May, temperatures may dip marginally, but heatwave conditions are still expected to persist. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 43 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures staying close to 27 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels are forecast to fluctuate between 35 and 50 per cent, increasing muggy conditions and making the heat feel more oppressive across the region.

Similar weather is likely on 22 May, with hot and dry winds continuing through the day and temperatures remaining well above normal.

The IMD, however, indicated that weather conditions may begin to improve gradually from 23 May onwards, when skies are expected to remain predominantly clear and temperatures could ease slightly.

Doctors and health experts have urged children, elderly people and those with pre-existing medical conditions to take extra precautions during the ongoing heatwave. They have advised residents to stay hydrated, drink water frequently, avoid direct sunlight and minimise outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day to reduce the risk of heatstroke and dehydration.

With IANS inputs