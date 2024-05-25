BMC announces 10 per cent water cut from 5 June, 5 per cent from 30 May

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 25 May, Saturday announced a 5 per cent water cut from 30 May, since only 10 per cent of usable water stock is available in the reservoirs supplying water to the city.

The civic body said it would raise this to a 10 per cent water cut from 5 June as a precaution, to ensure the water stocks will last for as long as possible.

BMC also said the cuts would also apply to the water supply to the Thane Municipal Corporation and Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporations.