BMC announces 10 per cent water cut from 5 June, 5 per cent from 30 May
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that only 10 per cent of usable water stock available in reservoirs
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 25 May, Saturday announced a 5 per cent water cut from 30 May, since only 10 per cent of usable water stock is available in the reservoirs supplying water to the city.
The civic body said it would raise this to a 10 per cent water cut from 5 June as a precaution, to ensure the water stocks will last for as long as possible.
BMC also said the cuts would also apply to the water supply to the Thane Municipal Corporation and Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporations.
"As of 25 May, 1,40,202 million litres of water is available in dams supplying water to Mumbai, and this is only 9.69 per cent of the per annum requirement of 14,47,363 million litres," it warned.
The move comes after civic chief Bhushan Gagrani on 7 May said the city has enough water stock and the supply management has been done in a way that can last till 31 July.
The administration is keeping a close watch on the water stock and is supplying water in a planned manner every day, the civic body said.
"Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani on 7 May said the city has enough water stock and the supply management has been done in a way that can last till 31 July 31 and the useful stock in the water bodies improves. Mumbaikars have no reason to panic. However, the BMC administration humbly appeals to all citizens to use water judiciously," it said.
The BMC suggested measures like washing clothes in machines and avoiding showers, while restaurants have been advised to offer water only when required.
The monsoons were quite active in October 2021 and 2022. However, it did not rain as much in October 2023, which resulted in 5.64 per cent less stock than in previous years, the civic body said.
Mumbai will get additional water from the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams, however.
The IMD has also predicted that the monsoon this year will be on schedule, BMC said.
