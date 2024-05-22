Drinking water crisis in Himachal amid rising temperatures

Scanty rains and snowfall, along with rising temperatures, are causing water resources to dry up in Himachal Pradesh, affecting 478 drinking water supply schemes in the state, of which 32 are in the Dharampur area of Solan region, officials said on Wednesday.

"Reduction of water at the source was more than 75 per cent and with no alternative source, water is being supplied after three to four days," Jal Shakti department engineer-in-chief Anju Sharma said.

"We are trying to meet the demand by lifting water from the Giri water supply and interlinking the small schemes and have made a request to the administration for the supply of water through tankers," she said, adding that the situation is under control and not critical so far, but could worsen if temperatures continue to rise.

There are 10,067 functional schemes giving water to about 3,500 panchayats in the state.