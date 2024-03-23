The curse of tourism in Shimla and what to do about it

Ensconced in my tiny village near Mashobra in the Shimla hills in the summers, I feel like Raja Hari Singh Katoch of Kangra when he was besieged in Kangra fort by Jahangir in 1620. Worse, actually, because the raja had to put up with the inconvenience for only 14 months, whereas I have had to endure it every year for the last 14 years. And it’s not the Mughal army I have to contend with but the Khan Market and Lutyen’s gangs of Delhi.

Come April every year and members of these gangs, in their tens of thousands, clamber up the mountain landscape and take over our roads, markets, forests and every bed in every homestead. Like a plague of locusts, they devour everything and leave behind in their wake tonnes of plastic, bottles, empty packets of chips, cigarettes and condoms.

They lay claim to our lawns, apple trees and parking places; the women have been spared so far, but that’s only because we hide them with the cows. We huddle in our houses, waiting for the pestilence — called ‘tourism’ in modern parlance — to pass.

I have given the origins of this annual invasion a lot of thought, and have come to the conclusion that it occurs primarily because we no longer visit our grandparents. Instead, we go on vacation to the hills!

Think about it. The internet, competitive consumerism and the breakdown of familial relationships drives us to constantly seek ‘new’ experiences and ‘new’ vistas. If the Junejas can do it, so can we. Even if it means being stuck for eight hours on the Rohtang pass, being ripped off by taxi drivers in Dharamshala or abused by the 'pony wallahs' in Kufri.