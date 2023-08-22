Shimla vulnerable: Water saturation in soil, indiscriminate construction led to collapse of buildings

Landslides had claimed five lives in Fagli and two in Krishna Nagar in Shimla recently while the total death toll in Shimla town alone was 24 as 17 bodies were recovered from the rubble of Shiv temple in Summerhill.

“We have disturbed the natural balance of nature. The present situation is the result of our collective failure and we need to own it,” said former state chief architect Nand Kishore Negi.

The population of Shimla city has increased more than the carrying capacity (natural resources, water and air quality and carriage capacity). The old natural drainage system has become defunct and buildings have come up on drains, he told PTI.

Earlier 30 per cent area had constructions and 70 per cent was vacant but now the scenario is reversed and the volume of water in drains has surpassed the carrying capacity, he said.

"Several reasons have contributed to slides but one thing is clear that we can't go vertical in the construction on hills and it is time that we follow the norms of one kilometre of green cover after two kilometres of construction as is prevalent abroad," he added.