Shimla in a hot spot: Water woes wreck 'Queen of Hills'

A total of 107.63 million litres of water per day (MLD) is estimated for Shimla by 2050. Currently, the town requires 40 MLD that is largely met from two major sources -- the Giri and Gumma streams.

The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) is running the city's water and sewerage system. "Due to the prolonged dry spell and deficit water in sources, we have resorted to water rationing in the city. The residents are getting water on alternate days till the availability of water improves," SJPNL Assistant General Manager Anil Jaswal explains.

However, residents of Totu and its nearby areas complain that they are getting water once a week.

The crisis is aggravated in several other overpopulated areas like Sanjauli, Panthaghati, Vikasnagar and Mehli where the water supply is on the third day or later, depending upon the water availability.

So how will Shimla overcome the water crisis?

Urban Development Minister and four-time Shimla legislator Suresh Bhardwaj told IANS, "I am monitoring the situation. Actually the water level at the sources has declined due to rising temperatures."

"We are working on lifting water from the Sutlej river. All the formalities have been completed. Civil work is going on. Hopefully we will meet the deadline. This scheme will end the water woes in Shimla for the next several decades."

With the assistance of the World Bank, a project named the Sutlej Water Supply Scheme with an outlay of $250 million (Rs 1,813 crore) will cater to the demand of the Shimla Planning Area, comprising the suburbs of Kufri, Ghannatti and Shoghi.

According to Bhardwaj, for whom the 24-hour water supply to residents is his dream project and a major poll promise, the timeline of the project for laying a 23.65-km long pipeline from Sunni tehsil is June 18, 2024.