Nation

At least 5 houses collapse in Shimla

As the houses crashed, they fell on a slaughter house, where some people were reportedly working

A landslide near Manali in Himachal Pradesh (photo: Getty Images)
A landslide near Manali in Himachal Pradesh (photo: Getty Images)
user

IANS

In another landslide in Himachal Pradesh capital, at least five houses collapsed in the Krishna Nagar area close to the Old Bus Stand on Tuesday, officials said.

The houses were vacated as cracks had surfaced there. As the houses crashed, they fell on a slaughter house, where some people were reportedly working.

Several nearby houses have been vacated as a preventive measure, said an official, adding that the people have been moved to safer places.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x