NDRF rescues 25 stranded in Himachal's Kangra due to swollen river

Rescue teams comprising National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 25 people, including children, who were stranded at different places in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh due to the swollen Beas river, the disaster force said on Tuesday.

“A 14-member NDRF team conducted rescue operations in the Beas river near Mand Mayani village and successfully rescued 25 trapped people, including children, due to an increase in water level at two different sites,” the NDRF said.

The rescue operation was carried out on Monday night.