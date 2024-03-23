Desalination — can it help us survive water scarcity?

From ancient Greek sailors boiling seawater to Romans using clay pipes to filter salt, making saltwater drinkable through desalination has a long history.

But modern forms of this millennia-old technology are now the "present and future of coping with water scarcity," said Manzoor Qadir, deputy director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health.

Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink…

While 70% of the Earth's surface is covered in water, less than 1% of the 326 million trillion gallons (1260 million trillion liters) of water on the planet is drinkable.

And these finite resources are increasingly squeezed. Growing populations, unequally distributed freshwater and increasing drought linked to climate change are leaving many parts of the world dry and thirsty.

A quarter of the global population lives in countries facing "extreme water stress," defined as a place using at least 80% of their entire available water supply every year. That can put communities in danger of running out of water and sometimes forces governments to severely restrict supplies.

Even under optimistic climate scenarios for limiting planetary heating, an additional 1 billion people are expected to be in this situation by 2050.

Desalination is a growing industry

Despite criticisms regarding cost, high-energy use, and environmental impact, experts say desalination "is a growing industry." It's been steadily expanding over the last two decades.

"And the reason is that water scarcity is pushing it very hard," said Qadir. "There are more and more desalination plants coming up and being commissioned."

Desalination plants today remove salt from water either using thermal distillation, which involves heating the liquid and collecting the vapor, or through reverse osmosis, where water is filtered as it is pushed through a semi-permeable membrane.

Alternatives ways of sourcing freshwater such as artificially inducing rain through cloud seeding, harvesting water from fog, transporting icebergs to arid regions and water reuse can play an important role. But they cannot yet be scaled to fully answer the world's water demands, said Qadir.