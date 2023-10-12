Droughts & heatwaves worldwide threaten water security: Study

Increased demand for water due to global population growth, coupled with the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, endangers global water security, warns a study.

Little is known about the relationship of water use by sectors and the occurrence of drought-heat-wave events, particularly at the large scale.

Researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, evaluated the responses of sectoral water use -- how the water use practices of sectors namely domestic, irrigation, thermoelectric energy, manufacturing and livestock are affected by the occurrence of droughts, heat waves and compound events -- at a global scale from 1990-2019.

The findings, published in Environmental Research Letters, shows that stronger sectoral water use responses are found for heat waves compared to impacts during droughts.

The analysis shows that extreme events over the last 30 years had substantial impacts on water use patterns, but these responses highly differ per sector and region across the world.