Ghana mandates local refining of gold dore before export

Ghana has directed certain gold exporters to refine gold dore domestically before shipping it overseas, as the government seeks to retain a larger share of the value generated by one of the country’s most important natural resources.

From 1 September, the Ghana Gold Board, or GoldBod, prohibited Self-Financing Aggregators (SFAs) from exporting dore acquired through arrangements with approved offtakers unless it has first been processed at a Ghanaian refinery. Gold dore is a semi-refined product that requires further processing before it becomes bullion.

Al Jazeera reported that the directive was issued by GoldBod’s Compliance Directorate on 24 August under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025. The legislation established the board as the regulator responsible for overseeing the purchase, sale, assaying, refining and export of gold in the country.

SFAs were instructed to revise their existing offtake agreements by 31 August. GoldBod will process export applications only after confirming that the gold has been refined locally, all applicable charges have been paid and other regulatory conditions have been fulfilled.

Clement Edem Asare Morjah, chief executive of licensed SFA United Gold International Limited, described the requirement as a significant shift in Ghana’s management of its gold resources.

“For the first time since independence, we have a government determined to make sure Ghana benefits from our biggest resource, gold,” he said.

Morjah said Ghanaian businesses could now retain refining margins that had historically gone to processors in other countries.