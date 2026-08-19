Cash and debt funds gain as investors redirect profits from gold rally

Gold prices rose by more than 9 per cent this month, delivering nearly five times the returns generated by the broader equity market, but investors largely redirected their gains towards cash and fixed-income instruments rather than increasing their exposure to precious metals, according to a report by Vallum Capital.

Inflows into precious metal funds fell from Rs 8,680 crore in June to Rs 4,084 crore in July. Money market funds, meanwhile, attracted Rs 1,40,390 crore after recording outflows of Rs 65,530 crore in the previous month.

The report attributed the immediate rise in gold prices to weaker-than-expected US employment data, which briefly eased concerns about another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.

Fixed-income investments also witnessed a turnaround. The segment moved from outflows of Rs 53,006 crore in June to inflows of Rs 5,947 crore in July, representing a month-on-month swing of Rs 58,954 crore.

Among domestic sectors, automobiles and transport performed strongly as passenger vehicle sales in India crossed the four-lakh mark in July for the first time.