India raises import duty on gold and silver amid West Asia crisis

The Indian government has sharply increased import duties on gold, silver and platinum in a move aimed at curbing non-essential imports and protecting the country’s foreign exchange reserves amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Under the revised structure, import duty on gold and silver has been raised from 6 per cent to 15 per cent with effect from 13 May, while the duty on platinum has increased from 6.4 per cent to 15.4 per cent. The changes also apply to related products such as gold and silver dore, coins and findings.

The decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce avoidable foreign exchange expenditure by limiting fuel consumption, postponing gold purchases and cutting down on foreign travel.

Officials said the duty increase was intended as a preventive step to manage external-sector risks at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

“During periods of external stress, measured moderation of discretionary imports may contribute significantly to overall macro-economic stability,” a government source said.

India is the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, with demand largely driven by the jewellery sector. Imports of precious metals account for a significant outflow of foreign currency.

Industry representatives warned that the steep hike could fuel smuggling and push buyers towards unofficial channels. All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council chairman Rajesh Rokde said the increase would raise the price of gold by around Rs 27,000 per 10 grams.

“What the industry fears is that this will give rise to the grey market,” Rokde said, warning that smuggling activities could increase.