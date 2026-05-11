Sensex crashes 1,313 points as Modi’s austerity plea, oil surge spook investors

Stock markets extended their losing streak for a third straight session on Monday, 11 May, with benchmark indices plunging sharply as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures amid the West Asia crisis amplified investor concerns over inflation, fuel costs and pressure on India’s economy.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,312.91 points, or 1.70 per cent, to settle at 76,015.28. During intra-day trade, it had fallen as much as 1,370.79 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 75,957.40.

The NSE Nifty also slumped 360.30 points, or 1.49 per cent, to close at 23,815.85. Over the last three sessions since Thursday, the Nifty has dropped more than 515 points, or over 2 per cent, while the Sensex has shed nearly 1,950 points, or 2.5 per cent.

Analysts said Monday’s sharp sell-off was driven not only by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices, but also by fears triggered by Modi’s remarks on conserving foreign exchange.

Addressing a BJP rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, Modi urged people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, postpone gold purchases and defer foreign travel for a year in view of the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

The prime minister also advocated greater use of Metro rail services, electric vehicles, carpooling, railway freight movement and work-from-home arrangements to cut fuel consumption and save foreign exchange reserves. “We have to save foreign exchange by any means,” Modi had said, while warning that the conflict in West Asia had significantly increased petrol and fertiliser prices.