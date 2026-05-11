Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over appeal to cut fuel use, foreign travel

He further alleged that the government had pushed the country into a situation where people were now being told “what to buy and what not to buy, where to go and where not to go”.

“Over the span of 12 years, the country has been brought to such a juncture that the public now has to be told what to buy and what not to buy, where to go and where not to go. Time and again, they shift the responsibility onto the public simply to evade their own accountability,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The remarks came hours after PM Modi, addressing a BJP rally in Hyderabad, appealed to citizens to reduce non-essential foreign exchange outflows amid mounting global uncertainty triggered by the prolonged US-Iran war.

“We have to save foreign exchange by any means,” the prime minister said, urging people to defer gold purchases and foreign vacations for at least one year.

Framing the move as part of a broader campaign for “economic patriotism”, Modi also advocated reduced fuel consumption, greater use of public transport, work-from-home systems, natural farming and support for swadeshi products.

The prime minister’s appeal comes as rising crude oil prices, supply-chain disruptions and instability in West Asia continue to put pressure on import-dependent economies like India.

With IANS inputs