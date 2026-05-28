Gold, silver prices fall as stronger dollar and Iran tensions unsettle markets

Gold and silver prices declined sharply in international markets on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed geopolitical tensions in the West Asia, a stronger US dollar and rising concerns that inflation could remain elevated for longer.

Spot gold fell nearly 2 per cent to $4,368.99 per ounce, while COMEX gold futures were down 1.80 per cent at $4,367.90 per ounce.

Silver prices also came under pressure, with spot silver dropping more than 3 per cent to $71.94 per ounce. COMEX silver futures declined 3.56 per cent to $72.22 per ounce.

Trading on India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) remained suspended for the day due to the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Market analysts said uncertainty surrounding the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran continued to weigh heavily on investor sentiment.

Gold prices hovered near the $4,450-per-ounce level after recording losses for a second straight session, as negotiations between Washington and Tehran showed little sign of progress.