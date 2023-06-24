Global markets slide on recession fears

US stock futures are pointing lower, putting Wall Street on track for a losing week, the report said.



Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that further rises in interest rates were likely necessary this year to bring US inflation down to the central bank's 2 per cent target.



This was followed by a sharper than expected hike in UK borrowing costs by the Bank of England Thursday, which opted for an increase of half a percentage point after data earlier this week revealed surprisingly stubborn inflation, CNN reported.