Global markets tumble as oil tops $110 amid Middle East conflict

Global financial markets came under heavy pressure on Monday after oil prices surged to their highest levels in more than two years, triggering a broad sell-off in equities and raising concerns about a renewed inflation shock to the world economy.

Stock markets across Asia fell sharply as crude prices spiked amid growing fears of supply disruptions linked to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, where hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran have entered a second week.

Both major oil benchmarks recorded dramatic gains in early trading. Brent crude and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose above $114 a barrel, marking increases of more than 20 per cent from Friday’s close. At one stage, WTI jumped almost 30 per cent to nearly $119 a barrel, while Brent approached $118.

The sharp rise in crude prices followed mounting attacks on energy infrastructure and rising tensions across the region, which have threatened both oil production and shipping routes.

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a key maritime corridor through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas normally passes — has largely halted since the conflict intensified on 28 February.

Several major oil producers, including Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, have begun cutting output as export routes remain disrupted and storage facilities fill up. At the same time, oil and gas installations in Iran, Israel and elsewhere have reportedly been targeted in strikes since the fighting began.

Market analysts warned that the current surge reflects more than just geopolitical anxiety, pointing instead to real disruptions to the physical supply of energy.

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said the market was confronting a tangible supply shock rather than a short-term reaction to headlines. He warned that oil prices above $100 per barrel effectively act as a tax on the global economy, increasing costs for businesses and consumers alike.

The spike in oil prices has heightened concerns that inflation could accelerate again worldwide, potentially complicating efforts by central banks to lower interest rates and support slowing economic growth.

Equity markets across Asia reacted sharply to the developments. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell more than 7 per cent in early trading, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped by over 8 per cent. Taiwan’s benchmark index declined more than 5 per cent, and markets in Australia and New Zealand each slid by more than 3 per cent.