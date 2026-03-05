Oil prices climb above $83 per barrel amid escalating Middle East tensions

Global crude oil prices surged on Thursday, rising more than 2 per cent as escalating tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in a key shipping route heightened concerns over supply.

Early trading saw benchmark crude on the Intercontinental Exchange climb to $83.26 per barrel for the April contract, marking an increase of around 2.43 per cent from the previous close.

Meanwhile, the April contract for West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.63 per cent to $76.63 per barrel.

The rally in prices comes amid heightened uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. Reports indicated that a container vessel passing through the strait was struck by a projectile, causing damage to the ship and raising fears of further disruptions to shipping.

A sustained increase in crude prices could have significant implications for India, which relies heavily on imported energy. Analysts note that a $1 per barrel rise in crude oil prices sustained for a year could increase India’s import bill by approximately Rs 16,000 crore.