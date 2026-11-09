Global shares recover on AI rebound; Nvidia slides ahead of US opening

European shares and US stock futures rose on Monday as technology stocks recovered from last week’s sell-off, with Taiwan leading Asian gains

Nvidia fell 4.1 per cent in premarket trading after announcing an investigation into reports that chief executive Jensen Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence

Oil prices declined, while investors assessed the implications of Democratic election victories for AI investment and the US economy

Global equities regained ground on Monday as a recovery in artificial intelligence stocks helped lift markets following last week’s sharp sell-off. Nvidia, however, came under renewed pressure after announcing an investigation into reports involving its chief executive.

Taiwan led the advance in Asia, while European benchmarks opened higher and US stock futures pointed towards gains on Wall Street. Investors continued to assess how sweeping Democratic victories in the US midterm elections could affect technology investment and the wider economy.

In early European trading, Germany’s DAX rose 0.6 per cent to 25,974.42. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.4 per cent to 8,168.36, while Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.4 per cent to 10,720.81.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 increased 0.3 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 0.6 per cent.

Taiwan’s Taiex surged 4.9 per cent, supported by a 4.7 per cent rebound in semiconductor manufacturer TSMC. The gains followed Friday’s recovery in US technology shares, which offered some relief after heavy selling earlier in the week.