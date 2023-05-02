Go First declares voluntary bankruptcy

The Indian aviation industry just lost another call sign after Vistara, and far more unhappily than a merger. The country's third-largest airline, Go First just declared voluntary bankruptcy.

Increasingly unreliable and malfunctioning engines from Pratt & Whitney's International Aero Engines have forced Go First to ground 25 aircraft—approximately 50 per cent of its Airbus A320neo fleet—as on May 1, rendering operations unviable.

As such, Go Airlines (India) Limited, commonly known as Go First (formerly GoAir), has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Delhi today under section 10 of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC) .

The airline is owned by the Wadia Group.