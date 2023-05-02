Go First bankruptcy: DGCA issues notice for non-compliance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to Go First after the airline cancelled fresh bookings from May 3 to 5 without prior intimation.

The DGCA released a statement stating that Go First (formerly GoAir) cancelled flights without informing them beforehand and did not follow the approved schedule, causing inconvenience to passengers and violating the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), section 3, series M, part IV.

Meanwhile, the Wadia Group-owned airline is grappling with severe financial difficulties and filed for insolvency with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today.

