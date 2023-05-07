Go Airlines looking to attach Pratt & Whitney India assets?

Terming a news report in a leading financial daily that the airline has asked the bankers to write off a portion of the loan as wrong, Khona said the airline has not approached any bank to write off the loan and "we have no such intention".



He said the bankers are being updated on the situation and, in the last one year, there had been more than 12 consortium meetings and the company promoters also met the bank managing directors several times in the last three months.



The decision to file the petition with NCLT had to be taken in three days as the aircraft lessors were taking coercive action to take over the aircraft.



The airline has 54 aircraft, out of which 27 are operational and 27 are grounded due to engine problems. As of now, no aircraft has been deregistered and taken back by the lessors, he said.



On the issue of defaults, a petition under Section 10 can be made only if there is a default. The airline had defaulted with creditors, lessors and others. As regards the bankers, interest to be debited on May 2 became overdue. However, the account is not an NPA (non-performing asset), Khona said.