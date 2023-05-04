Pratt engine woes caused nearly five decades of flying time loss, says Go First

Due to engine faults, Go Airlines India Ltd. has been forced to ground its Airbus SE jets for 17,244 days over the past three years, it said in a legal filing in a Delaware court. The carrier, seeking insolvency protection, blamed the issues on Pratt & Whitney, stating that there have been "numerous, persistent, and continuing technical issues with the defective GTF Engines supplied by Pratt."

According to the filing, Pratt & Whitney still needs to comply with an arbitration order in Singapore, which mandated it to supply spare engines and parts to Go Airlines. This has led to "a significant risk that Go First will go out of business and be forced to declare bankruptcy."

The carrier was rebranded as Go First ahead of a planned $440 million initial share sale last year, which did not materialise. A local bankruptcy court heard the carrier's insolvency petition on Thursday morning in Delhi but refused to grant any interim moratorium saying that such a provision did not exist.