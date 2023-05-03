SpiceJet steals a march with Go First bankruptcy: 25 planes back in flight

SpiceJet is flying in to fill the gap following Go First grounding 25 planes yesterday. SpiceJet, despite its cash flow issues, is mobilising the revival of 25 of its own grounded aircraft.

The airline said funds for the revival would be drawn from the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and it also will also aim for better cash accruals.

SpiceJet operates roughly 80 flights and is attempting to resurrect 25 grounded Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft. SpiceJet on Wednesday said that it has already mobilised around Rs 400 crore towards getting its grounded fleet back in the air, further enhancing its top line.