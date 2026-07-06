Gold steady, silver weakens in early trade as softer oil cools rate worries

Gold traded largely steady while silver edged lower in early trade on Monday, as softer crude oil prices tempered expectations of further interest rate tightening by the US Federal Reserve and lent support to sentiment in precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,47,135 per 10 grams, down Rs 243 from the previous close of Rs 1,47,378. By around 11 am, the contract was trading at Rs 1,47,177 per 10 grams, lower by Rs 200. During the session, it touched an intraday low of Rs 1,47,032 and a high of Rs 1,47,509.

Silver futures for September delivery opened at Rs 2,36,393 per kg, down Rs 1,017 from the previous close of Rs 2,37,410. By late morning, the contract was trading at Rs 2,36,198 per kg, down Rs 1,212. It hit an intraday low of Rs 2,36,001 and a high of Rs 2,37,676.

In the international market, however, both precious metals traded higher. COMEX gold rose 1 per cent to USD 4,173.24 an ounce, while COMEX silver gained 2 per cent to USD 62.29 an ounce.